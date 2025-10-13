Sharjah Ruler approves 165 scholarships for SMA’s students

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the Sharjah Maritime Academy, has approved 165 scholarships for students enrolled in the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic year.

This generous approval includes scholarships for 157 male and female students who are children of Sharjah citizens, along with 8 students who are children of female citizens.

This initiative reflects His Highness’s ongoing commitment to supporting the education of his sons and daughters, enabling them to pursue their academic journeys, earn accredited degrees, and acquire the essential knowledge and skills for their professional futures.