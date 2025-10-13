Sharjah Ruler establishes Media Office of SFCC

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish and regulate the Media Office of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

This Decree outlines the establishment of an office within the emirate called the "Media Office of the Sharjah Family and Community Council.” This office will possess legal personality and full capacity to take the necessary legal actions to fulfill its objectives and carry out its functions. It will be affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council and will operate under its oversight.

As per the Decree, the English name for the office is designated as the "Media Office of Sharjah Family and Community Council."

The office will be headquartered in the city of Sharjah. At the discretion of the Council's Chairperson, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, there may be additional branches or offices set up in other cities and regions throughout the emirate.

According to the Decree, the office will be led by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, who will have the authority to appoint individuals she finds suitable to assist in managing the office and overseeing its related entities.

The decree outlines the office's objectives aimed at achieving the following goals:

1. Strengthening both the emirate's and the Council's standing both locally and internationally through innovative media practices.

2. Showcasing the emirate's identity and values in areas that focus on family and community.

3. Promoting transparency and building trusting relationships with the community through effective communication channels.

4. Facilitating the exchange of the Council's media expertise at regional and international forums.

5. Offering media support and training for Council employees across various media and creative disciplines.

6. Enhancing the media performance of the institutions affiliated with the Council.

The decree outlines the powers that the office will exercise to fulfill its objectives, which include the following:

1. Establishing overarching policies for the media practices of institutions affiliated with the Council.

2. Overseeing the objectives, mandates, and media activities of these institutions while working to enhance their performance.

3. Designing and implementing media training and qualification programmes and ensuring their effective execution.

4. Developing strategic plans, crisis management strategies, regulations, and systems that support the improvement and quality of media performance within the Council's institutions.

5. Promoting the activities and events of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and bolstering the media visibility of all initiatives at both local and international forums.

6. Creating a comprehensive media archive that chronicles the journey of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and her community institutions from their inception.

7. Engaging in regular research practices and conducting benchmarking visits to similar institutions and organisations, both locally and internationally, that share similar goals and visions.

8. Forging strategic partnerships and global collaborations aimed at enhancing the media impact of local, regional, and international institutions.

9. Managing institutional reputation and fostering public trust by monitoring local opinions while designing long-term initiatives and campaigns rooted in institutional and societal values.

10. Finalising contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding, and partnerships with like-minded institutions and relevant entities.

11. Building and sustaining public trust while managing community engagement through two-way communications with the public, and assessing awareness through various opinion polling channels.

12. Compiling performance reports that reflect the media progress of the Council's institutions.

13. Conducting surveys, collecting, classifying, and documenting media information, and diligently tracking all publications related to the Council's institutions.

14. Organising specialised seminars and conferences, as well as participating in relevant events both inside and outside the emirate.

15. Keeping an eye out for nomination opportunities for international awards in the fields of media and government communication, and striving to secure top positions in these arenas.

16. Meeting the requirements for obtaining official accreditations and relevant professional certifications, which bolster the office’s role as a supervisory body for communication and media practices.

17. Seeking assistance from the pertinent authorities within the emirate for administrative and technical support, and consulting experts in matters pertaining to the office's work.

18. Fulfilling any other duties assigned by the Chairperson.

Additionally, the decree includes several legal provisions relating to financial resources, fee exemptions, transitional provisions, the portfolio, regulatory decisions, enforcement, and publication.