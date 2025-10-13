Digital Dubai showcases AI-driven innovations to enhance human life at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai is participating in GITEX Global 2025 with a platform bringing together more than 50 government and private entities to showcase the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and digital services aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Dubai.

This year’s participation marks a milestone for Digital Dubai, with a strong focus on artificial intelligence, particularly Agentic AI — an emerging generation of intelligent systems capable of autonomously planning and executing complex tasks. These technologies are redefining government services, making them more proactive, personalised, and responsive to the evolving needs of residents and businesses, with minimal human intervention.

Commenting on the significance of GITEX Global, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, “Every year, GITEX represents a step into the future — a space where creativity meets rapidly evolving technologies to craft innovative solutions that push the limits of possibility. At Digital Dubai, we are proud to contribute to this vibrant ecosystem. This year, we’re showcasing a series of pioneering initiatives that reflect our ongoing commitment to advancing artificial intelligence and digital innovation.”

He added, “We warmly invite everyone to visit the Dubai Government Pavilion and experience the future of smart cities —built guided by the visionary leadership and a drive for swift progress. Your feedback and insights are invaluable, as every initiative we undertake is driven by our commitment to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life.”

Al Mansoori concluded, “Our participation this year offers a glimpse into Dubai’s future — a city that not only delivers advanced services but grows and evolves with its people. We’re bringing to life the concept of City as a Service — where government and private sector services integrate seamlessly, accessible anytime and anywhere, through intelligent, human-centered solutions that make life smoother, smarter, and more fulfilling.”

Throughout GITEX Global 2025, Digital Dubai showcases a distinguished portfolio of projects and initiatives that fosters the emirate’s leadership as a global digital capital — one that leverages technology to elevate human happiness and advance the overall quality of life.

Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, part of Digital Dubai, has unveiled CodAI aimed at elevating AI maturity across Dubai Government, and the GeoStat Agent, which analyses geostatistical data, and Talk to your Data that enables users to interact directly with Dubai’s official city data. The platform also introduces the Dubai Dashboard, a real-time 360-degree view of the city. Additional innovations include the AI Sampling and Polling that optimises survey and study designs. while the “Data Marketplace” service, which allows the public to access available data to enhance their investments, research, or other projects and many other projects.

Younus Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, said: “Digital Dubai’s participation at GITEX this year embodies the vision of a city driven by data and empowered by artificial intelligence leveraging intelligent digital agents to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of its services and programs across all sectors. It offers a forward-thinking vision of a smart city where data flows through a dynamic ecosystem, fostering prosperity, growth, and overall well-being. Today, the city collaborates with its people, anticipates their needs, responds to their expectations, and looks ahead to the future, ensuring it remains a leader in innovation and smart urban governance.”

Digital Dubai Government Establishment, part of Digital Dubai will showcase a suite of AI agents specialised in government services, recruitment, procurement, contracts, finance, committee support, digital product management, and intelligent task management. This suite empowers a data-driven, AI-enabled operational ecosystem, making government processes smoother, more proactive, and highly efficient. Other key citizen-focused services include UAE PASS, the first secure national digital identity enabling access to over 15,000 services with more than 11 million users, and DubaiNow, a unified application offering more than 320 government and private sector services.

In this regard, Matar Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Dubai Government Digital Establishment, stated, “Through our fully integrated digital services, leveraging artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, we are advancing into a new era of smart engagement, where services are more accessible, seamless, and user-focused. This approach enhances daily life for the community, supports the expansion of the digital economy, and fosters Dubai’s position as a global leader in adopting future-ready technologies to achieve the vision of a “City-as-a-Service””.

Digital Dubai showcases Dubai Electronic Cybersecurity Centre solutions including Advanced Security Audit & Assurance ASAAS 2.0, an AI-powered engine, Dubai Cyber Index, a dashboard showcasing government entities’ cybersecurity readiness. In addition to Ethaq+, which is a digital certificate for public and private entities.