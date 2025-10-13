Microsoft: UAE’s artificial intelligence experience inspires world

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said that the company continues to expand its investments in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure across the country.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the opening day of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, Kamel said that the UAE’s experience in the field of artificial intelligence has become an inspiration to the world.

He noted that the UAE has played a pivotal role in advancing AI capabilities, from infrastructure development to practical applications, adding that over the past few years, Microsoft has implemented numerous initiatives in partnership with government entities and local companies to ensure the effective development and deployment of AI technologies.

Kamel also emphasised the importance of supporting startups and small enterprises, explaining that Microsoft is committed to empowering these businesses by helping them access markets and providing technical and technological support to foster local innovation.

He added that the past two years have witnessed significant growth in the number of startups collaborating with Microsoft, driven by the visionary leadership of the UAE government, which has created an ideal environment for attracting investment and developing technological solutions from the UAE to the world.