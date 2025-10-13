Wio Bank expands digital partnerships at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank, said that the bank’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 reflects its ongoing commitment to driving digital innovation in the banking sector and expanding strategic partnerships that enable both individual and corporate customers to enjoy a smarter and more seamless banking experience.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Patel described GITEX Global as one of the world’s premier platforms for exploring emerging technologies, highlighting that the event showcases the vibrancy of the UAE’s technology landscape, where public and private sectors work hand in hand to launch pioneering digital initiatives and capabilities that benefit customers and society alike.

“Our presence at GITEX this year aims to learn from the latest technology trends and to sign new memorandums of understanding that will bring even more innovation to our customers,” Patel said. “We are truly excited about the collaboration and development opportunities this exhibition provides.”

He added that Wio Bank has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding with the “TAMM” App, one of the UAE’s leading digital service platforms for residents. Through this partnership, customers will be able to open personal and business accounts using artificial intelligence technologies and access a full range of services in one place, including viewing balances and transactions directly through the platform.

He also referred to the signing of a cooperation agreement with Alibaba Cloud aimed at developing local artificial intelligence capabilities using advanced cloud infrastructure, which will enable customers to make more accurate financial decisions and enhance the overall banking user experience.