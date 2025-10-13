Dell Technologies holds 24% share of data centre servers market in UAE

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Samer Al Jayyusi, Specialty AI & GenAI Regional Lead - Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Dell Technologies, said that the UAE has established itself as one of the world’s leading models in developing artificial intelligence technologies and applying sound governance principles in this vital sector.

He noted that the country’s forward-looking vision has enabled it to build an integrated digital ecosystem that strengthens its global competitiveness.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, Al Jayyusi said that Dell Technologies was among the first global companies to support the UAE’s digital transformation, through the development of digital infrastructure, data centres, and servers.

He revealed that the company’s market share in data centre servers in the UAE exceeds 24%, reflecting the strong confidence that national entities and institutions place in Dell’s innovative technology solutions.

He pointed out that the server and data centre market in the Middle East and North Africa region is witnessing robust growth exceeding 30%, noting that the UAE serves as a key hub for this expansion, driven by its continued investments in emerging technologies and the rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence applications.