IBM: Artificial Intelligence cornerstone of competitiveness, productivity

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Shukri Eid, General Manager of IBM Gulf, Levant, and Pakistan, affirmed that the company continues to expand its investments and partnerships in the UAE and across the region to strengthen the role of artificial intelligence as a fundamental pillar for boosting productivity, competitiveness, and value creation across various economic sectors.

He noted that IBM’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 focuses on showcasing the company’s latest applied solutions in generative AI and AI governance, in line with the UAE’s priorities of building an advanced and sustainable digital economy.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Eid explained that the company is presenting a range of global and regional applications at the exhibition, demonstrating the transformative impact of AI technologies across business, production, and services sectors.

He added that IBM has been a participant in GITEX since its inaugural edition in 1981, making its presence an integral part of the exhibition’s history and evolution over more than four decades.

Eid also emphasised IBM’s strong commitment to scientific research and development in the field of artificial intelligence, revealing that the company has been conducting joint research with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) for the past four years. This collaboration, he said, has led to the development of Arabic language models capable of conversing in five different dialects, as well as geospatial models based on satellite imagery used for analysing geographical data and exploring applications related to sustainability, urban planning, and climate research.