Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul General of Kingdom of Bahrain

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Office in Dubai, received the consular credentials of Talal Yousef Fakhro, Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during an official meeting held at MoFA’s Dubai Office.

Al Qaseer welcomed Fakhro and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in carrying out his duties.

He also highlighted the strong and longstanding political, economic, commercial, and investment ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

