Etihad Airways carries 16.1 million passengers in first nine months of 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways carried 16.1 million passengers during the first nine months of the year, an 18 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

The airline carried 1.9 million passengers in September 2025, marking a 21% increase compared with the same month last year.

The growth reflects continued demand across the airline’s expanding global network and strong operational performance through the end of the summer season. Passenger load factor averaged 89% across the month, up one percentage point from September last year, demonstrating efficient use of added capacity.

Etihad’s operating fleet stood at 115 aircraft at the end of September, serving 82 passenger destinations worldwide.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “September delivered another strong month for Etihad, with demand remaining high as we entered the post-summer period. Year-on-year growth continues across all key metrics, reflecting the strength of our network and Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a global destination.

“We’re expanding with discipline, keeping our load factors high and operations reliable. These results show clear momentum and focused execution - exactly what we set out to achieve in 2025.”