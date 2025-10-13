Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's 'Launchpad Dubai' simplifies market entry

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has welcomed visitors to its ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform during the opening day of Expand North Star 2025. Located at the chamber’s pavilion, the initiative is designed to support a seamless market entry for global startups into the emirate’s dynamic ecosystem.

Launchpad Dubai is an integrated platform created to simplify the process of establishing and growing a business in Dubai. By offering convenient access to essential business services and resources, including the issuing of golden visas, the initiative directly supports the chamber's drive to attract and support specialised talent, innovative tech companies, and new digital economy investments to Dubai.

The platform connects visiting companies with key strategic partners. The recently launched Dubai Founders HQ (DFHQ) is supporting entrepreneurs with valuable insights and guidance to help them scale in Dubai. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund is available to offer funding and business growth support, while Antler provides access to investor connections and mentoring for early-stage founders.

For business setup and establishment, representatives from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) are offering guidance and tailored services, complemented by Habib Al Mulla and Partners, who are delivering legal and advisory guidance on market entry and incorporation.

As a leading global event for startups and investors, Expand North Star provides a dynamic platform for showcasing innovation and fostering collaboration within the tech ecosystem. The flagship event forms a key pillar of the chamber's strategy to establish Dubai as a leading global hub for innovation and technology, playing a vital role in driving economic growth in the emirate and beyond.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, this year’s edition of Expand North Star takes place at Dubai Harbour from 12th-15th October 2025.