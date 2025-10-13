Dubai Taxi Company, Keeta partner to pioneer futuristic last-mile delivery solutions

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has announced a strategic partnership with Keeta, the international arm of the Chinese delivery giant Meituan, to enhance last-mile delivery services across the emirate and pioneer next-generation logistics solutions.

The agreement was officially signed during GITEX in Dubai by Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Taxi Company, and Alex Wei, Logistics General Manager of Keeta Middle East.

The collaboration aligns with DTC’s long-term growth strategy to expand its leading presence in transport and delivery markets, particularly within the fast-evolving e-commerce and Q-commerce sector. It will open new avenues for investment, deepen commercial partnerships, and increase revenue potential.

As part of the agreement, DTC will deploy an initial fleet of 150 delivery motorbikes, with plans to scale up to 500 bikes by year-end, reinforcing its commitment to serving Dubai’s rapidly growing on-demand delivery market. The initiative is expected to generate over AED10 million in revenues during the first twelve months.

DTC’s delivery bike segment continues to experience strong growth, with revenues in Q2 2025 increasing by 102% year-on-year to AED18.2 million, reflecting the company’s ability to respond to shifting market needs and deliver high-quality logistics solutions.

In addition to scaling its motorbike fleet, the partnership will drive future collaboration on high-tech delivery solutions. Leveraging Keeta’s dedicated technology, both companies plan to explore the integration of drones and autonomous vehicles into Keeta’s logistics operations in partnership with DTC as part of Keeta’s logistics operations, managed in partnership with DTC.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, commented, “At DTC, we continue to strengthen our mobility and logistics solutions in line with Dubai’s vision for a connected and sustainable future. The UAE’s delivery and logistics market is expanding rapidly, driven by booming e-commerce and on-demand services.”

According to research by Statista online food delivery revenues alone projected to surpass AED5 billion in 2025 with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3% over the coming years set to take this figure to close to AED6 billion by 2030.

He added, “DTC is capitalising on this growth through its expanding fleet of over 2,000 delivery bikes and advanced operational capabilities. Partnering with Keeta further diversifies our services, maximises fleet potential, and positions DTC at the forefront of next-generation logistics, including drones and autonomous delivery technologies.”

Alex Wei, Logistics General Manager of Keeta Middle East, said, “We are proud to partner with Dubai Taxi Company to bring Keeta’s global delivery expertise and Meituan’s advanced logistics technologies to the UAE. This collaboration combines DTC’s strong local capabilities with our world-class innovation to build a smart, efficient, and sustainable delivery ecosystem. Together, we aim to strengthen last-mile delivery capabilities and play a meaningful role in the evolving mobility and logistics landscape.”

The partnership marks another milestone in DTC’s transformation journey, as the company continues to broaden its offerings beyond passenger transport and invest in future-ready mobility and logistics solutions.