Salem Al Qasimi visits Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office, attended the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The pavilion comprises the participation of 20 government institutions under the theme "Human-centred digital integration", highlighting Sharjah's outstanding digital journey and forward-thinking, human-focused vision.

Sheikh Dr Salem listened to an overview of the most recent innovative digital experiences and technological projects presented by participating government entities, with the goal of improving digital integration across the emirate, improving government services, and advancing Sharjah's vision of a sustainable, human-centred digital future.

The Chairman of the Ruler's Office received a briefing on the four major themes of the pavilion: digital experiences, environmental sustainability, smart cities, and humanity. He also looked at solutions that show how government entities work together, using artificial intelligence and data connectivity, to provide services that are efficient, quick, accurate, and inclusive, meeting the needs of people, society, and organisations while enhancing quality of life.

Sheikh Dr Salem also attended the “Sharjah Digital Hackathon”, which was organised by the Sharjah Digital Department in collaboration with Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators and the Sharjah Youth Council. The programme promotes government innovation, strengthens Sharjah's position in the development of smart and sustainable cities, and enables young people and government experts to create AI-powered solutions for infrastructure and public services.

He was informed on the “Digital Experiences” system, and the Sharjah Digital Department demonstrated the “Sharjah Digital Assistant” initiative, which is an interactive text- and voice-based assistant that runs in real time, allowing users to access information and conduct selected transactions effortlessly.

Sheikh Dr Salem also paid a visit to the “Aqari” project, which offers a centralised digital platform for real estate services in Sharjah. The platform allows relevant institutions to offer their services via a unified gateway, ensuring accurate and reliable real estate data, increasing user experience, and giving decision-makers a comprehensive perspective of the property market.

The Chairman of the Ruler's Office was introduced to “Nabni,” a single platform that connects municipalities and simplifies construction procedures using AI technologies. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of services, including contractor and consultant classification, building permits, inspection, maintenance, demolition, and other engineering permissions.

He also looked at the “Virtual Assistant for Sharjah Government Employees” initiative, which aims to allow government employees to incorporate AI capabilities into their work environment, increasing efficiency and saving time. The unified assistant integrates different government agencies for automatic responses and user authorisation.

The Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025 will feature 20 participating government institutions demonstrating new services and cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving the customer experience. Sharjah is a leading regional and worldwide model for digital governance, emphasising the positive impact of technology based on human values and confirming the emirate's status as a hub for digital excellence and sustainable innovation.

Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi was joined by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs, as well as several senior officials and representatives from participating entities.