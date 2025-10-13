Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award to participate in Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL), has announced that it will be taking part in the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025.

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said the Award’s participation in the major international event reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate the status of the Arabic language and enhance its reach on global platforms."

Through its participation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award reaffirms its long-term commitment to advancing the Arabic language internationally. It continues to develop modern tools and support initiatives that reflect the latest technological and cultural trends, ensuring that Arabic remains vibrant and relevant in global dialogue.