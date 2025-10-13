EDGE, UAE Cybersecurity Council strengthen national cyber resilience at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE and the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX Global 2025, to enhance cooperation in cybersecurity and information protection.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE.

The MoU reflects both entities’ shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s cyber resilience and advancing national capabilities to detect, deter, and respond to cyber threats. It establishes a framework for collaboration in research and development, information exchange, incident response, and capacity-building across key sectors, in line with the nation’s vision to safeguard its digital future.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti stated, “By joining forces with EDGE, we are reinforcing our collective ability to protect critical infrastructure and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in cybersecurity. This partnership embodies our shared goal of fostering innovation, preparedness, and trust in the digital domain.”

Hamad Al Marar said, “Cybersecurity is a cornerstone of national security. Our partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council reflects EDGE’s commitment to uniting advanced technologies and national expertise to build a secure, self-reliant, and resilient digital ecosystem.”

The collaboration marks a significant step towards integrating government and industry efforts to enhance national cyber readiness. It underscores both organisations’ dedication to advancing technological innovation, promoting cyber awareness, and supporting the UAE’s vision to establish one of the most secure and advanced digital economies in the world.