EDGE, du partner to secure national financial networks

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE has entered a landmark partnership with du to embed KATIM Gateway network encryptors into national telecom infrastructure, securing data flows for financial institutions across the UAE and supporting future alignment with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

This strategic collaboration positions KATIM, EDGE’s secure communications entity, as the sole provider of network encryptors for this nationwide initiative, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in sovereign cybersecurity and digital resilience.

The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO, EDGE, and Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO, EDGE, stated, “This partnership represents a defining step in securing the UAE’s financial sector with sovereign encryption technology built and managed entirely within our borders. By working alongside du, we are establishing a trusted, unified encryption backbone that safeguards national data flows and strengthens confidence in our digital economy. It is a testament to the UAE’s vision of technological independence and resilience in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.”

KATIM’s high-assurance GATEWAY encryption systems will be deployed across critical financial data routes carried over du’s network, serving institutions operating within the regulatory environment of the CBUAE. This will enable end-to-end protection of data in motion, strengthen the integrity of inter-bank communications, and enhance the nation’s resilience against sophisticated cyber threats and emerging quantum-era risks.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, “du is committed to delivering secure and resilient digital infrastructure that enables key sectors across the UAE to operate with confidence. By integrating KATIM’s sovereign encryption technology into our core network, we strengthen the security posture of our infrastructure and enhance the protection of sensitive data flows. This partnership directly supports the UAE Vision by ensuring our data-driven economy operates on secure, locally-hosted infrastructure that addresses critical government security concerns about data sovereignty.”

Developed and manufactured in the UAE, KATIM Gateway is a sovereign-grade, post-quantum resistant network encryptor designed to secure high-bandwidth data flows between core networks, data centres, and mission-critical operations. Its integration within du’s robust infrastructure will enable scalable, centrally managed encryption services for financial entities operating under the oversight of the CBUAE.

