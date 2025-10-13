Dubai Press Club wraps up 1st week of 2nd phase of Dubai Content Creators Programme

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in partnership with Dubai Health, concluded the first week of the second phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ with a dedicated focus on health and science content.

The initiative aims to equip participants with advanced skills and knowledge to produce reliable, engaging and impactful health and science content that supports awareness and community wellbeing.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, commended the high level of expertise demonstrated throughout the week, emphasising the programme’s role in strengthening creators’ abilities to produce professional and impactful content.

She noted that the sessions effectively enhanced participants’ skills and expanded their understanding of modern tools and techniques for developing engaging content that adds value to the community.

The programme’s opening week featured a series of expert-led sessions and interactive workshops designed to help participants enhance their storytelling techniques, build on-screen confidence and understand the principles of ethical and accurate content creation.

The week began with sessions hosted by TikTok, where Mohamed Enaba, Strategic Partnerships LIVE Lead (Celebs and Influencers), and Sara Al Moaz, Education & Lifestyle Creator Manager, shared strategies for success in content creation and practical guidance on production quality, audience engagement, and creative storytelling.

Enaba offered practical guidance on live streaming, including best practices for lighting, sound, and production tools such as Studio LIVE. Al Moaz highlighted ways to create authentic and meaningful content on TikTok, demonstrating how creators can use the platform’s latest features and analytics to enhance audience engagement.

As part of the collaboration with TikTok, the first week of the programme, featured Donia Abi Nassif, Regional Programmes & Education Lead at METAPSAKZ, hosting Dr Diana Chehab, a dentist and health content creator, and Dr Mohammad Abu Ali, a physiotherapy specialist and content creator.

They discussed what makes health content effective, how to maintain its impact, and the elements that make it distinctive, driving audience engagement and loyalty.

The programme hosted actress Basmah Nabil, Director of El Warsha, who shared techniques for using acting and presentation skills to deliver compelling content. Content creator Ahmad Al Sabouni led a session on storytelling in health communication, demonstrating how narratives can transform complex medical ideas into accessible and inspiring messages. Kareem Kawkab, investigative journalist at Erem Business, discussed ethical standards in health media and the importance of scientific credibility in digital content.

The programme is being delivered in collaboration with leading global and regional media platforms and training institutions, including TikTok, YouTube, El Warsha, Dubai Media Academy, MediaCast, Edraak Media Academy, Erem Business, Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting, Blinx, The Collective Mind, alongside prominent creators, doctors and other experts.

Running until 4th November 2025, the programme features interactive workshops on key topics, including impactful writing, storytelling techniques, visual content development, platform dynamics, digital health awareness campaigns and AI-powered content creation tools.

Participants will gain practical skills in modern production techniques such as smartphone and camera shooting, professional lighting and editing, and short-form video production for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

This phase of the programme builds on the success of the inaugural ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, launched in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Economy and prominent local and global media organisations and academic institutions. The previous phase of the programme focused on training content creators in economic reporting and storytelling.