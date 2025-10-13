Olympic Council of Asia: 'Bahrain 2025' key milestone in preparing athletes

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Olympic Council of Asia confirmed that the 3rd Asian Youth Games “Bahrain 2025” will serve as a key milestone in preparing the continent’s athletes ahead of the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar 2026 and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in 2026.

Husain Al-Musallam, Director-General of the Olympic Council of Asia, stated today that the Kingdom of Bahrain has reached the highest level of readiness to host the event, which will take place from 22nd to 31st October, with the participation of 4,250 athletes competing in 249 medal events across 26 Olympic and Asian sports.

He noted that Bahraini officials have completed all necessary preparations in terms of integrated infrastructure and top-level organisation within just eight months—an impressive achievement given the scale of the event.

Al-Musallam predicted strong and exciting competitions in Bahrain, with new champions expected to emerge across various sports, as athletes aged between 14 and 17 compete—offering valuable insights into Asia’s sporting development ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

He emphasised that Bahrain represents the GCC region with its outstanding readiness and exceptional organisation in hosting this major continental event, which will bring together 45 nations in a spirit of athletic excellence and competition.

The UAE will participate in the Asian Youth Games “Bahrain 2025” with a delegation of 152 athletes, including 107 male and 45 female participants, competing across 19 sports.