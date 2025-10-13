Pakistan’s exports through UAE witnessed remarkable growth over past year, rising to US$380 million: Ambassador

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates, said that Pakistan’s exports through the UAE witnessed remarkable growth over the past year, rising from US$280 million to US$380 million — reflecting the strength and depth of the economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said this in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the inauguration of Pakistan’s stands at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, opened by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

He added that Pakistan’s participation in this exhibition reaffirms its commitment to this global event, in which it has been a regular partner for decades, emphasising that economic relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable development across various sectors.

He pointed out that within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Pakistan, bilateral initiatives have been launched to digitise the economy and strengthen digital infrastructure. He noted that a high-level Pakistani delegation is currently working with relevant authorities in the UAE to explore prospects for cooperation in the fields of digital transformation and information technology.

Ambassador Tirmizi affirmed that Pakistan believes in the vast potential for joint cooperation in the technology sector, noting that the country’s current exports in this field amount to about US$4 million annually. He expressed confidence that Pakistan’s qualified human resources and technical expertise can help raise this figure to US$100 million in the near future.

He highlighted that the UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest export destination after the United States and the United Kingdom, noting that this year sees the participation of more than 1,000 Pakistani startups and companies in GITEX — the largest number in Pakistan’s history of participation in the global event.

He concluded by stressing that relations between the two countries are built on deep-rooted historical foundations, expressing his country’s aspiration to elevate these relations to the level of a model partnership that can be emulated both regionally and globally.