MoHESR showcases its digital services at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) is participating in GITEX Global 2025 to showcase its latest digital innovations and smart projects aimed at enhancing education services and the experiences of students, academics and higher education institutions (HEIs), as well as technical and vocational training centres.

The Ministry's Youth Council is also joining a YouthX dialogue to discuss how youth can harness technology and innovation to advance the national higher education system.

The Ministry is highlighting several pioneering AI-driven projects that are transforming services for students, HEIs and technical and vocational training centres. These include the automatic recognition system for qualifications issued from inside the UAE, as well as an AI Auditor that recognises qualifications issued from outside the UAE.

The Ministry is also showcasing how it enhances student journey through the AI Transcript Analyser, an AI-powered system that verifies high school records, accelerates admission processes and ensures seamless registration for HEIs and scholarships, allowing students to apply to multiple universities. Additionally, MoHESR will preview its AI-powered Scholarship Offer Verification letter, which ensures that HEIs are accredited and admission data is accurate, strengthening the integrity of the scholarship application process.

Amani AlBannay, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, noted that the Ministry’s participation in the exhibition underscores its commitment to enhancing transparency and advancing institutional development. This is through harnessing cutting-edge technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to improve the efficiency of academic and research smart services in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. She also mentioned that the Youth Council’s role on YouthX reflects the Ministry’s commitment to empowering youth to contribute to shaping the future of education and technology.

AlBannay said: “We are hosting interactive dialogue sessions and workshops with higher education partners to explore modern technologies for more flexible and impactful learning experiences.”

In collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the Higher Colleges of Technology and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MoHESR is organising four dialogue sessions at GITEX. The sessions will explore the future of smart education, the role of AI in advancing academic services, enhancing student experience through digital innovation and sharing national insights on supporting scientific research and shaping the future of higher education.

The sessions will bring together leading experts, academics and specialists in education and advanced sciences to explore ways to strengthen the link between innovation and research. They will discuss means to activate the national research and development ecosystem to support innovators and researchers, and will share insights on the use of AI in education.

MoHESR’s Youth Council is joining a YouthX panel titled ‘From Classroom to Cloud – Empowering Youth with Technology’, held in partnership with Microsoft, SAP, Elevation and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The session will discuss youth leadership in higher education’s digital transformation and highlight tools and initiatives that build future skills.

MoHESR’s participation in GITEX Global reflects its commitment to building a smart, sustainable education system that empowers youth and students to innovate and support the UAE’s vision of an innovation, knowledge-based economy driven by technological leadership, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ objectives.

