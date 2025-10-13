Space42 expands access to geospatial intelligence with launch of GIQ on Microsoft Azure

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) today announced that its AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform, GIQ, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The launch expands Space42’s global footprint, improves accessibility for customers, and strengthens the UAE’s role as a leader in space-enabled decision-making.

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, said, “Reflecting on the past three years, our Space Strategy 2030 identified the development of talent, science, and the economy within the Earth observation downstream sector as a key opportunity. Through our first public-private partnership with Space42, we established a platform that empowers young researchers, startups, and international partners with access to cutting-edge space data and AI capabilities. In just three years, this collaboration has earned us the prestigious Future Fit Prize — a testament to the meaningful impact we have achieved together.”

Al Qubaisi added: “The listing of the region’s first AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform on Microsoft Azure Marketplace marks an important strategic milestone, underscoring the UAE’s ongoing leadership in space innovation and advanced analytics. By facilitating access to satellite imagery and providing a dynamic marketplace for innovative Earth observation applications, the platform contributes to bridging the gap between space data and services.”

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “GIQ’s availability on Azure is a defining milestone in our mission to lead globally in geospatial intelligence platforms and services. Together with Microsoft and the UAE Space Agency, we are equipping organizations worldwide with practical, scalable, and accessible insights. This launch also strengthens Space42’s role as the partner of choice for governments and enterprises and advances our strategy of becoming the global leader in geospatial intelligence, AI platforms and services.”

Governments, research institutions, and industries leverage geospatial intelligence for applications such as environmental monitoring, infrastructure management, and urban development. However, adoption has been slowed by barriers such as limited accessibility, fragmented sources, and high computational requirements.

Recognising these challenges, GIQ was designed to transform multi-source satellite data into decision-ready intelligence in minutes. The platform draws from more than 10 vendors and over 8 proprietary AI models, already proven in real-world cases, including disaster response, urban planning, and food security.

The platform brings together three core capabilities that define its strategic value:

Accelerates speed to insights: Cuts analysis time from hours to minutes, through an end-to-end solution enabling data acquisition, processing and insight generation to support faster and more confident decisions in critical operations, such as disaster response and resource allocation.

Guarantees trusted sovereignty: Through a secure AI sandbox, governments and enterprises can process sensitive data without third-party exposure, removing one of the biggest barriers to adoption.

Fosters a global ecosystem: An open marketplace connects startups, developers, and enterprises, scaling applications that address pressing challenges from climate resilience to food security.