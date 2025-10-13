UAE, Mongolia sign MoU to protect Asian Houbara, Great Bustards during IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the umbrella of Erth Zayed Philanthropies and as part of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 9 to 15 October 2025, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism of Mongolia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the conservation of the Asian Houbara and Great Bustard in Mongolia.

The agreement builds on decades of collaboration between the two nations in the field of environmental and wildlife conservation. Satellite tracking data has confirmed that the migration route of the Mongolian Asian Houbara ends in Abu Dhabi — a discovery that underscores the deep ecological and cultural linkage between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Deputy Chairman of the IFHC Board of Directors, and Batbayar Bat, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Mongolia.

Al Bowardi expressed his pleasure at the signing of the MoU, describing it as a continuation of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Mongolia in preserving species that are integral to their shared natural and cultural heritage. He noted that the agreement provides a valuable opportunity to leverage the Fund’s extensive expertise in avian biology, behavioural studies, habitat management, and captive breeding to safeguard these two threatened species in Mongolia.

Al Bowardi further highlighted that this cooperation reflects the enduring environmental and humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision continues to guide the nation’s efforts in global conservation.

As per the MoU, both parties will pursue strategic collaboration in scientific research, field surveys, and the implementation of effective measures to restore and sustain healthy populations of both the species. This includes working with national and international partners to track wild populations, monitor survival and breeding success rates, and study migration routes.

The initiative aims to determine the current status of the species and develop targeted conservation measures, drawing on data collected from satellite tracking and field surveys conducted between 2017 and 2023.

