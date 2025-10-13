NYU Abu Dhabi Water Research Centre named UAE’s sole qualified team in Track B of Global XPRIZE Water Scarcity Competition

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Water Research Centre has been selected as a Qualified Team in the XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition, one of the world’s largest initiatives addressing the urgent global challenge of freshwater availability.

Led by Professor of Engineering and Director of the Water Research Center Nidal Hilal, the NYUAD team is the only one from the UAE qualified under Track B – Novel Materials and Methods, which focuses on next-generation solutions for desalination.

The team’s selection recognizes its pioneering work on surface-patterned membranes that integrate built-in spacers, increasing energy efficiency by up to 20 percent while improving durability and scalability. This innovation could significantly reduce the energy footprint of desalination processes, offering a cost-effective and sustainable pathway to freshwater production.

Hilal noted the project’s local and global relevance, as it enhances desalination systems vital to water security in arid regions like the UAE while contributing to worldwide efforts to ensure sustainable water access. “Our membrane design has the potential to enhance existing desalination systems and contribute to securing water resources for generations to come,” he said.

As a Qualified Team, the NYUAD researchers will advance to the next stage of the multi-year competition, during which projects will undergo rigorous testing to demonstrate technical maturity and real-world application.

The XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition, with a total prize fund of USD 119 million across two tracks, brings together innovators from around the world to develop affordable, sustainable technologies for drinking water production.

Hilal was recently named to Clarivate Analytics’ Highly Cited Researchers 2024 list, recognizing the top one percent of researchers worldwide whose work has significant global influence. The NYUAD Water Research Center continues to advance innovative technologies for sustainable water solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in water research and innovation.



