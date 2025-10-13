Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE President in 'Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit'

SHARM EL-SHEIKH , 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, participated in the “Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit”, which was co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

The summit aims to enhance international support for the agreement to cease the war in the Gaza Strip.

The summit was attended by a number of heads of state, prime ministers, delegations, and government representatives, along with officials from several regional and international organisations.

The UAE delegation included H.H.Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, along with a number of senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour arrived at the summit venue, where he was received by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Official photographs were taken of H.H. with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and H.H. exchanged greetings with the US President upon his arrival at the summit venue.