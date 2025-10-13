Dubai Chambers highlights importance of digital transformation in expanding business horizons during GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – As part of GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology event, Dubai Chambers has highlighted the vital role of digital transformation in expanding cross-border business opportunities and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global capital of the digital economy.

During his keynote address at the event’s Power Session summit, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, emphasised the growing role of artificial intelligence and digital platforms in accelerating economic growth and creating impactful opportunities for companies of all sizes.

He stated that the rapid pace of technological development is driving a fundamental transformation in global trade, making it faster, smarter, and more efficient. He further explained that digital transformation unlocks equal opportunities for startups and small businesses by lowering market entry costs and facilitating access to customers and supply chains worldwide.

Lootah also highlighted the remarkable success achieved by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which supported the establishment and expansion of more than 1,200 digital startups during 2024, marking year-on-year growth of 120%. His Excellency pointed out that initiatives such as the Business in Dubai platform help streamline setup procedures and pave the way for entrepreneurs to successfully launch and scale their ventures.is Excellency highlighted the ambitious economic goals designed to consolidate Dubai’s global leadership, noting the vital role played by the recently launched Dubai Founders HQ in advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Lootah stated: “The Dubai Founders HQ is a first-of-its-kind initiative that combines a physical campus with a fully integrated digital platform, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem partners to drive collaboration, innovation, and growth. By providing founders with unmatched resources to launch, scale, and succeed, the Dubai Founders HQ will play a key role in advancing D33’s objectives, including scaling 30 unicorns and helping 400 SMEs scale by 2033.”

He also affirmed that Dubai’s clear vision, advanced digital infrastructure, and pro-business policies have created a thriving environment for innovation and entrepreneurship