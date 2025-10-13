RAK CP visits GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, visited GITEX Global 2025, which began today at the Dubai World Trade Centre with the participation of more than 6,800 exhibitors.

H.H., who was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Private Secretary to the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, toured a number of pavilions and platforms of major international companies participating in the exhibition, which this year is witnessing an exceptional edition that aligns with the global transformation toward comprehensive artificial intelligence, computing integration, data, and digital governance.

H.H. was briefed on the latest technologies, digital innovations, and AI solutions presented by these companies and reviewed the initiatives of startups and entrepreneurs taking part in this prominent global event.

He affirmed that the United Arab Emirates believes in the importance of investing in knowledge as a fundamental pillar for building a prosperous and sustainable economy. He noted that organising GITEX Global 2025 reflects the country’s leading position as an international hub for artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

He also emphasised that the broad participation of leading global companies in this major international event confirms the UAE’s global leadership in advanced technology and AI, as well as its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence and supporting startups and entrepreneurs to promote global economic growth.

H.H. praised the event’s agenda, which includes a series of international summits addressing key topics such as the geopolitics of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and digital governance, with the participation of ministers, decision-makers, and experts from around the world.