UAE joins UIM Formula 1 Racing Committee

SHARJAH,13th October, 2025 (WAM) – In a significant recognition of the UAE’s growing influence in global marine sports, Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, Director General of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, has been appointed to the Formula 1 Racing Committee of the International Marine Sports Federation (UIM).

The appointment was announced during the recent UIM General Assembly meetings held in China, in acknowledgment of Al Hosani’s extensive experience, strategic vision, and his key contributions to developing Formula 1 powerboat racing both regionally and internationally.

Al Hosani’s appointment marks a notable Arab and Emirati presence on one of the most prominent technical committees for Formula 1 powerboat racing—the fastest and one of the most thrilling marine sports in the world.

The UAE, and particularly Sharjah, has long played a vital role in the sport, hosting the World Championship finals annually at Khalid Lagoon, an event that draws substantial international attention.

Ahmed Issa Al Hosani is a respected figure in the UAE’s sporting community, holding various leadership roles in marine sports. He has been instrumental in organizing and hosting major international marine events in the UAE, establishing professional and administrative standards for marine competitions, and enhancing the competitiveness and visibility of powerboat racing in the region.

Reacting to his appointment, Al Hosani expressed pride and gratitude: “I am honoured to have been selected to join the Formula 1 Committee of the UIM. This reflects the trust the global marine sports community has placed in me, and I am committed to advancing the sport by applying the latest global practices to improve competitiveness, safety, and public engagement.”

He also extended his thanks to the UAE Marine Sports Federation and all those who have supported his journey in the field.