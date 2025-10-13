DIFC, PFG launch growth debt partnership to scale Dubai’s next generation of tech companies

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Partners for Growth (PFG), a global specialty credit manager providing tailored, asset-backed lending solutions to high-growth technology companies, have announced a strategic partnership to support and scale the next generation of high-growth companies across Dubai and the GCC.

This landmark collaboration brings together DIFC’s vision to drive the future of finance with PFG’s global reputation and local track record as a leading private credit investor in the region. With over two decades of global experience and more than USD 2.1 billion deployed across more than 250 companies worldwide, PFG is recognised for its expertise in providing flexible, founder-aligned capital to innovation-driven businesses at pivotal moments of growth.

The partnership reflects DIFC’s contribution to the D33 Economic Agenda which includes further enhancing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. It also builds on PFG’s five-year track record in the GCC, where it has already committed to scaling some of the region’s most prominent technology companies, including Tabby, TruKKer, Bayzat, Syarah, Huspy, and Silkhaus.

Under the new mandate, the partnership will provide structured growth debt to companies aligned with DIFC’s Strategy 2030 and the D33 agenda in sectors such as FinTech, HealthTech, InsurTech, PropTech, SME Digital Finance, and SpaceTech. While the focus will be on high-growth companies headquartered in Dubai and the GCC, a portion of capital may be deployed globally, backing international businesses that bring strategic value to the regional ecosystem through their technology, talent, or sector leadership.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said: “Our mandate is to build the world’s most advanced financial centre in Dubai, stimulate the local venture ecosystem, and support the next generation of high-growth technology and innovation companies. This partnership with PFG and our shared belief that growth debt plays a vital role in scaling high-potential companies in the region and beyond. Together, we are expanding the range of funding tools available to founders and investors and accelerating the ambitions of the D33 Agenda.”

Andrew Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of PFG, commented: “We pioneered growth debt in Silicon Valley as part of our global mission to help founders grow without giving up control. Over the past five years in the GCC, we’ve seen first-hand the extraordinary ambition and execution of regional entrepreneurs. Partnering with DIFC is a significant milestone that enables us to double down on this momentum and back the companies shaping the future. This collaboration gives us a powerful platform to continue delivering flexible, minimally dilutive capital to businesses ready to scale globally from Dubai.”

PFG brings full investment decision-making capabilities to the partnership, ensuring agility and strategic alignment with the needs of ambitious founders and operators in the region. As one of the few private credit providers with scale and experience in the GCC, PFG will continue to lead on origination, underwriting, and portfolio management, ensuring that this capital is deployed efficiently and with impact.

Armineh Baghoomian, Managing Director and Head of EMEA at PFG, added: “We are proud to be working with the Dubai International Finance Centre. They have been instrumental in shaping the region’s innovation economy and their support is a strong vote of confidence in the role growth debt is already playing across the GCC. This partnership is a natural next step in a journey we have been on for several years. With DIFC behind us, we can scale our impact and back even more founders with the flexible capital they need to grow their businesses and reach new markets.”

