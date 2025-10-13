UAE Public Prosecution launches 'Bayan' Smart Translation Centre

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Public Prosecution today announced the pilot launch of the “Bayan” Smart Translation Centre, alongside the signing of a cooperation agreement with Presight, a global leader in artificial intelligence and big data analytics, to develop the region’s first specialised legal language model for judicial translation. This initiative represents a concrete step in advancing the UAE’s vision of harnessing AI to enhance justice and judicial efficiency.

“Bayan” marks a breakthrough in judicial translation, extending beyond real-time interpretation to serve as an intelligent investigative assistant, a “virtual investigation clerk and live translator” that automatically documents interrogation or investigation sessions and generates bilingual investigation records within minutes, ready for approval and printing.

The platform offers advanced features, including automated speaker identification (investigator, defendant, witness) through voiceprint recognition, with real-time transcription using advanced speech recognition (ASR) technology; instant AI-powered multilingual translation with dialect recognition, including the Emirati dialect; seamless voice-to-text and text-to-voice conversion.

It has also OCR capabilities for text extraction from images and documents; customizable multilingual legal dictionaries tailored to case types and jurisdictions; automated generation of bilingual investigation records with real-time editing and validation tools; encrypted digital audit trails ensuring data integrity and confidentiality; and direct integration with judicial platforms and archiving systems, supported by an intelligent dashboard for quality monitoring and continuous system learning.

Under the agreement, a cutting-edge legal language model will be trained and customized to support judicial translation, leveraging Presight’s “Vitruvian” platform and advanced systems for video conferencing and data analytics.

Chancellor Salem Ali Al Zaabi, Head of Public Prosecution at the Office of the UAE Attorney General, affirmed that the launch of “Bayan” represents a transformative leap in applying AI to judicial processes. He said: “Innovation at the Public Prosecution is rooted in a human-centered vision that views technology as a means to achieve justice, not an end in itself. ‘Bayan’ embodies our commitment to accelerating case progression, strengthening public trust, and building a more intelligent, transparent, and equitable judicial system.”

He added that the pilot launch of “Bayan” is the result of more than a year of development within the Public Prosecution, reflecting the efforts of integrated national technical and legal teams to deliver an Emirati model of excellence in digital justice transformation.

For his part, Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer at Presight, said: “We are pleased to partner with the UAE Public Prosecution to develop the region’s first specialized legal language model, which will empower the justice system to harness the power of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics. This initiative reaffirms Presight’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnerships in support of digital transformation efforts across UAE government entities, reflecting the nation’s leadership in leveraging innovation and its diverse applications across vital sectors.''

This project underscores the Public Prosecution’s commitment to building a justice system without linguistic barriers, enabling effective communication among all parties in investigations regardless of their language. At the same time, all translations issued for judicial purposes remain subject to validation by licensed translators in line with UAE legislation.

The initiative forms a key pillar of the AI Strategy 2025–2030 of the Public Prosecution, reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a regional and global leader in smart justice and digital governance.