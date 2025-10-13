ADREC launches Digital Buy & Sell Journey

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) – the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector – announced today the launch of its government-backed Digital Buy & Sell Journey, a first-of-its-kind in the region. The groundbreaking initiative significantly enhances the efficiency, security, and convenience of property transactions in Abu Dhabi, enabling end-to-end real estate transactions to be completed entirely online.

The new journey marks a major step in Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation, allowing buyers and sellers whether in the emirate or abroad to securely complete property purchases and sales without the need for physical paperwork or in-person visits. From mortgage release and registration to ADREC Trustee verification, digital signing, and escrow settlements, every step of the transaction is seamlessly integrated into a single, compliant online journey. The service is integrated within the TAMM platform and powered by the UAE Pass application, ensuring secure document signing for residents from anywhere in the world.

The Buy & Sell service combines video-enabled ADREC Trustee participation, tamper-proof digital signatures via UAE Pass, and escrow accounts owned and managed by ADREC, ensuring full legal enforceability, financial security, and regulatory oversight. These features make Abu Dhabi the first jurisdiction in the region to offer a complete, secure, and borderless property transaction experience.

Engineer Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said: “The launch of Buy & Sell Service is more than a technological innovation, it is a strategic leap in Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation. By harnessing advanced technologies to strengthen the foundations of our real estate market, we are ensuring efficiency, security, and transparency at every stage of the transaction process.”

He added “As the emirate accelerates its journey toward becoming an AI-enabled government by 2027, this platform ensures real estate is fully aligned with that vision. It demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s leadership in integrating cutting-edge technology with everyday services, and cements our commitment to offering world-class, future-ready real estate service for residents, investors and innovators alike. As custodian of the emirate’s real estate sector, ADREC is proud to champion this shift”

The user-friendly process guides sellers and buyers through each step, from application to closing. The TAMM platform offers both virtual and in-person meeting options, ensuring maximum flexibility. Increased operational efficiency results in reduced costs and a more seamless experience for all stakeholders.

This initiative falls in line with ADREC's long-term strategy to unify and strengthen Abu Dhabi's real estate sector by enhancing efficiency, increasing transparency, and providing robust support for residents, investors, and real estate professionals.

