Egyptian, US presidents co-chair 'Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit' with participation of UAE

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh hosted on Monday Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit with the participation of the UAE along Arab and world leaders.

On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court,headed the UAE delegation to the summit,

which was co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

The opening session saw the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani officially signing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, attended by all participating leaders.

The summit aims to consolidate the ceasefire and enhance efforts to achieve peace, security, and stability in the Middle East, in addition to launching a comprehensive political process to rebuild the Gaza Strip and improve the humanitarian situation there. This will pave the way for a new phase of international and regional cooperation to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and achieve sustainable security in the region.

In his keynote speech at the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the summit heralds the birth of a genuine ray of hope, which promises to close a painful chapter in human history, usher-in a new era of peace and stability in the Middle East, and secure a better future for the peoples of the region, who have been ravaged by conflict.

Addressing President Trump, President El-Sisi said:''You have demonstrated that true leadership is measured not by the initiation of wars, but rather the capacity to conclude them. We have full confidence in your leadership to implement this current agreement and to carry forward your vision through every phase of its execution.

I'' would like to extend my profound gratitude to our partners in the United States, Qatar, and Türkiye,'' he added.

‘’I restate our full support for and commitment to the implementation of this plan, thereby generating the necessary political horizon to realize the "Two-State Solution", as it remains the sole viable path to achieving the legitimate aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples to turn the chapter of conflict and live securely.''

‘’let the war in Gaza be the last war in the Middle East,'' he further added.

‘’Given that all peoples of the region enjoy an enduring right to their sovereign nation-states, the Palestinian people are no exception. They, too, possess the inalienable right to self-determination and to envisage a future devoid of the specter of war. They hold the fundamental right to enjoy freedom and live within their own independent state; a state living side by side with Israel in peace, security, and mutual recognition.''

He announced that Egypt intends to host the “Conference for Early Recovery, Reconstruction, and Development”, which will build upon your plan for ending the war in Gaza, with the ultimate goal of providing essential livelihoods for the Palestinians on their land and restoring their hope. Indeed, peace is only complete when the hand of reconstruction extends after the devastation.

He concluded by saying that:'' In profound recognition of President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Gaza, I am pleased to declare before this esteemed assembly Egypt’s decision to confer upon him the “Order of the Nile”. This is the highest, most prestigious and most distinguished among Egyptian decorations, bestowed upon Heads of State and those who render monumental service to humanity.''



