Dubai Land Department unveils ‘Digital Sale’ service on Dubai Now app

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the first phase of the ‘Digital Sale’ service through the Dubai Now app as part of its participation in GITEX Global 2025. Reaffirming Dubai’s leadership in driving digital transformation, this milestone underscores the emirate’s commitment to advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033. The initiative sets new benchmarks for the speed, reliability, and efficiency of real estate transactions, supporting Dubai’s vision of a sustainable, knowledge-based digital economy.

The service represents a major leap in the way real estate transactions are conducted, enabling customers to complete registration and sale procedures entirely digitally through the Dubai Now app. Utilising electronic signatures via the UAE Pass app, users can seamlessly finalise transactions anytime, anywhere, 24/7, in line with the Government of Dubai’s directives to deliver services through unified digital channels.

This service reinforces DLD’s role in redefining the real estate sale, purchase, and registration experience for individual customers by simplifying procedures, accelerating processes, and ensuring the highest standards of security, trust, and transparency. It further enhances Dubai’s real estate investment appeal and reflects the emirate’s commitment to providing proactive, intelligent services that strengthen the competitiveness of its real estate market and cement its position as a leading global destination for sustainable investment.

The service offers a completely remote, end-to-end experience that begins with the electronic creation of the sale contract, which the seller signs and sends to the buyer via the platform for completion. The buyer transfers the payment to the service’s dedicated account, after which the ownership certificate is instantly issued in the buyer’s name through the application. This delivers a seamless digital experience that simplifies procedures while ensuring the highest levels of security and reliability.

Amid the exceptional performance witnessed by Dubai’s real estate sector in recent years, the Digital Sale service comes as a key enabler to sustain this growth momentum in the years ahead. It opens new horizons toward 100% fully digital real estate services and fosters an innovation-driven ecosystem that further strengthens Dubai’s global leadership in attracting real estate investments.

To ensure seamless completion of Digital Sale transactions through the Dubai Now application, the DLD outlined a set of essential requirements. Both the buyer and seller must hold a valid Emirates ID and have an active UAE Pass account that enables verified digital signatures. The property must be located within freehold areas, categorised as a residential unit, commercial unit, or residential townhouse, with a bank account inside the UAE, free of any mortgage, and owned by a single owner.

The Dubai Now app, the comprehensive digital platform for city services, provides users with access to over 350 services from 50 government and private entities, and is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

As part of its participation in this leading regional technology event, DLD is also showcasing the Real Estate Instant Registration Platform an advanced interactive dashboard displaying real-time data of property transactions across Dubai’s districts, reinforcing transparency and trust in the real estate market.

Additionally, DLD is unveiling a series of innovative digital projects and initiatives aimed at accelerating digital transformation, enhancing operational efficiency, and improving customer experience, all in support of Dubai’s competitiveness and sustainable real estate growth.

