Dubai Municipality launches 'Dubai Live' platform for real-time city operations management

DUBAI, 13th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of Dubai Live, a cutting-edge digital platform designed to manage city operations, municipal activities, and urban systems across the Emirate in real time. The platform was unveiled during the Municipality’s participation at GITEX Global 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The initiative represents a significant step forward in urban operations management, integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Digital Twin models, and predictive analytics. Dubai Live consolidates vital data relating to infrastructure, construction activities — from licensing to completion — as well as planning updates through the Urban Planning Observatory. The Observatory provides advanced analytics on buildings, facilities, infrastructure, and population and economic densities, enabling forecasts of future requirements to support urban expansion.

The platform also enhances connectivity with mobility systems across land, air, and maritime transport, ensuring a holistic view of Dubai’s citywide operations.

Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Live is one of our most important digital projects, designed to centralise information and operations across the city and provide instant access to comprehensive data. It enables us to display and monitor all city operations from a single hub, track real-time changes, and deliver accurate live analytics. More than just a monitoring system, it is a powerful tool for strategic and investment decision-making, offering an interactive, real-time platform that supports sustainable urban management.”

She added: “Built on innovation, advanced technologies, and AI, Dubai Live reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to building a proactive service ecosystem that strengthens operational efficiency, supports sustainable governance practices, and enhances quality of life. The platform underlines Dubai’s leadership in smart city excellence and reinforces its position as a global digital capital.”

Through real-time data integration, Dubai Live will enhance citywide planning, optimise asset and resource management, and enable rapid emergency response. It will also advance inspection and monitoring systems, contributing directly to Dubai’s vision of full digital transformation and sustainable urban development.

Ultimately, the platform will enrich the experience of residents and visitors, while supporting the emirate’s ambition to remain the best city in the world to live, work, and invest in.