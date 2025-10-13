Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Advanced Technology Research Council launch Nature X Abu Dhabi initiative to accelerate ecosystem conservation, restoration

ABU DHABI,13th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), in collaboration with the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), launched Nature X Abu Dhabi, an initiative aimed at doubling and accelerating efforts to conserve, monitor and restore ecosystems using cutting-edge technologies, innovations and artificial intelligence tools, with the participation of a group of local and international partners.

The launch took place during the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress 2025, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi) from 9-15 October.

The initiative's pavilion at the conference showcased a range of innovative initiatives developed by EAD in collaboration with its partners, including a large-scale project to restore mangrove habitats in cooperation with Nabat Company, its technology and implementation partner. Using modern technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and drones, the project will collect and analyse high-resolution data from satellites and drones to identify optimal areas for mangrove planting, efficiently scatter seeds with minimal waste and monitor plant growth after planting.

A model of an advanced AI-powered autonomous robot vehicle was also displayed. The robot, developed in collaboration with Micropolis Robotics, is intended for use in environmental monitoring and local vegetation restoration programmes. The vehicle’s automated features enable it to prepare and till the soil and carry out irrigation operations in seed-scattering areas to increase the chances of germination. The vehicle is also equipped with a drone for monitoring, mapping and seed-scattering purposes.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: “The launch of the Nature X Abu Dhabi initiative embodies our commitment to employing the latest scientific and technological innovations to conserve, protect, and monitor the environment, and to enhance cooperation between national and international institutions in the field of nature conservation. The initiative also contributes to supporting the national strategic goals for sustainable development and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources for the benefit of future generations.”

Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General of Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), said: “Nature X Abu Dhabi is a culmination of our vision for using advanced technology and research to address climate change. Through this collaboration between the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and ATRC, we’re combining advanced technology and extensive environmental data to help conserve and restore ecosystems at scale. This work demonstrates our shared commitment to setting new standards for climate action, both here and worldwide.”

In support of the sustainable aquaculture sector, the Delma Fish farming project was showcased as a model of innovation in marine food production. The project harnesses artificial intelligence to manage offshore cage farms, continuously monitoring water quality, fish health and behaviour to optimise conditions for growth and sustainability.

Complementing this effort, a drone developed in collaboration with Aqua Bridge Holding and EANAN Al Samma UAV, the first of its kind in the region, was also on display. This advanced system automates fish feeding with remarkable precision, reducing feed waste, enhancing growth rates and significantly lowering manual effort and operational risk across aquaculture sites.

Also highlighted was the Fish AI project, a pioneering initiative that employs artificial intelligence to accurately identify fish species in real time. By providing instant, data-driven insights on species composition, size, quantity and biomass, this technology is revolutionising how marine resources are monitored and managed.

The pavilion also showcased a model of an advanced autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) in development by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). Equipped with advanced sensors and AI-powered cameras, the AUV is designed to scan the seafloor and produce highly accurate maps of vital marine habitats, including coral reefs and oyster beds. With a range of up to 130km, it can collect and analyse large volumes of data in real time, supporting the assessment of marine ecosystem health and enabling the early prediction of environmental changes, thereby strengthening efforts to conserve and sustain marine resources.

The initiative brings together a wide range of strategic partners from national, academic and technological entities, including: the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, the Mubadala ACCESS Program, Space 42, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the United Arab Emirates University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, New York University Abu Dhabi, Nabat, Aqua Bridge Holding, EANAN Al Samma, and Micropolis Robotics.

