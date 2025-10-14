Annual Meetings of Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Annual Meetings of Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity began today in Dubai, organised by the UAE Government in partnership with the World Economic Forum, and will continue until 16th October.

More than 700 experts and specialists from 93 countries are taking part, providing an exceptional global platform for dialogue and cooperation aimed at shaping the future of key sectors and addressing rapidly evolving global challenges.

The event features 37 councils covering six main themes: Technology, Economy, Society, Environment, Governance, and Health. Experts will focus on advancing global efforts to design a sustainable future, enhance the quality of life for communities, and create opportunities for future generations.

For the first time, the Annual Meetings of Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity are being held concurrently with the Annual Cybersecurity Meeting, underscoring the importance of this international platform for open dialogue and global collaboration on issues vital to the future of societies.