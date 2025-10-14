Secretary-General of Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood visits Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, on Monday visited the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka as part of the council’s official delegation to Japan, following the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Al Falasi was welcomed by Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, along with Mariam Al Memari, Head of the UAE Expo Office, and other officials.

She met with young Emiratis serving as youth ambassadors who welcome and guide visitors through the Pavilion, showcasing the UAE's heritage, traditions, and achievements over the past five decades.

Following the tour, Al Falasi held a meeting with Ambassador Al Faheem, Al Memari, and officials, to discuss the importance of the UAE's participation, the strength of bilateral ties with Japan, and the Pavilion’s diverse programme and strong visitor turnout.

Al Falasi said the council’s visit, which includes members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, reflects the leadership's vision and Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's commitment to advancing strategies that empower children and youth and foster an environment conducive to a prosperous future.

She noted the UAE Pavilion offers an inspiring human experience that addresses key issues like motherhood and childhood, highlighting national efforts to support mothers and children and promoting investment in future generations as a pillar of sustainable development.

The Secretary-General stressed that the Pavilion serves as a bridge for strengthening UAE-Japan relations and cooperation across various sectors, pointing to the decades-long, strategic partnership based on a shared vision for sustainable development and elevating human well-being. She added that the UAE's distinguished presence at Expo 2025 Osaka embodies this cultural cooperation and reflects the nation's esteemed global reputation.