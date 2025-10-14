Noura Al Kaabi meets President of Palau on sidelines of IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), held bilateral discussions with Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, on the sidelines of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Palau across multiple strategic sectors. Al Kaabi and President Whipps discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries, with particular emphasis on expanding economic cooperation and trade flows between the UAE and Palau, as well as the wider Pacific region.

Key areas of discussion included exploring digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and innovation projects that could foster technological advancement and economic diversification in both nations.

The leaders also explored potential collaboration in energy transition projects to enable sustainability, aligning with the UAE's commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050 and supporting global climate action initiatives. Both sides highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in research focused on ocean protection and marine wildlife conservation.

Al Kaabi emphasised the UAE's commitment to strengthening partnerships with Pacific Island nations, recognising their vital contributions to global conservation efforts and climate resilience.

The IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 9th to 15th October 2025, under the theme "Powering Transformative Conservation."

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation and emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing global environmental challenges while promoting sustainable economic growth and development.