TRENDS boosts academic, research collaboration with Italian partners

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Italian Centre for International Studies (Ce.S.I.) to enhance cooperation in research, economic studies, advisory, and knowledge exchange.

Through its virtual office in Italy, TRENDS also held a discussion session with experts from the Italian Institute for International Affairs (IAI), to explore ways of strengthening collaboration and producing research that promotes tolerance and coexistence. The session also reviewed current developments in the Middle East and Europe, particularly the agreement to end the war in Gaza, and highlighted the importance of supporting research that contributes to sustainable peace.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ce.S.I. headquarters in Rome, with a group of experts, analysts, and researchers from both sides. The MoU establishes a framework for long-term cooperation through joint studies analysing global events, especially peacebuilding and geopolitical developments, and collaboration in organising conferences, symposiums, and workshops promoting intellectual dialogue.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said the partnership aligns with TRENDS’ vision to expand international cooperation and build bridges of academic collaboration with global research institutions. He added that the partnership with Ce.S.I. will extend beyond producing research to developing shared perspectives on challenges facing the Middle East and Europe amid rapid global change.

He also underscored the importance of strategic dialogue with the Italian Institute for International Affairs, particularly as global challenges intensify and call for collective, knowledge-driven approaches based on scientific foresight. He emphasised that such dialogues and intellectual engagements help unify efforts and complement roles in conducting joint research, organising scientific events, and exchanging expertise that contribute to stability, peace, and sustainable development.

Professor Andrea Margelletti, President of Ce.S.I., said the MoU marks an important and encouraging step toward broadening research horizons in the Middle East and Europe. He explained that understanding the regional and international interconnections requires genuine scientific and knowledge partnerships to analyse them and produce realistic insights about them.

Michele Valensise, President of the Italian Institute for International Affairs (IAI), affirmed the institute’s commitment to strengthening partnership with TRENDS, describing it as an inspiring global knowledge platform that promotes tolerance, moderation, and intellectual exchange

He highlighted that the collaboration will also support UAE-Italian cooperation in areas such as AI, technology, and economic development as supporting elements for achieving shared prosperity.

Dr. Maria Luisa Fantappié, Head of the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Africa Programme at IAI, said both sides agreed to establish a strategic framework for cooperation focused on producing rigorous research, launching joint initiatives promoting tolerance and peace, and holding regular meetings to enrich dialogue and develop forward-looking studies serving the academic community.