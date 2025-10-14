UAE University participates in IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) is participating in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, held in Abu Dhabi, leading a series of impactful activities, scientific sessions, and partnership announcements.

The university’s participation underscores its growing role as a national and regional hub for environmental research, sustainability leadership, and global initiatives in conservation and natural resource preservation. It also reflects UAEU’s strategic vision to promote research, innovation, and sustainable development in line with national and global climate goals.

UAEU Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahmed Ali Alraeesi said the university's collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Al Ain Zoo, and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation reflects a united commitment to protecting biodiversity and advancing environmental research.

"Through our patent exhibition and innovative contributions, UAEU continues to drive forward impactful solutions to global challenges. Being ranked #1 in the UAE in the QS Sustainability Rankings underscores our leadership in creating a lasting legacy of sustainability,” he added.

During the conference, UAEU unveiled several key initiatives and collaborations reaffirming its commitment to advancing applied research that addresses pressing environmental challenges. Among the highlights was the announcement of the winners of the UAEU–EAD Joint Student Research Grants, which empower young researchers to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to environmental issues relevant to the UAE.

UAEU also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Al Ain Zoo to strengthen cooperation in joint research projects aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on landscape management and veterinary sciences.

In addition, a new student research collaboration was launched with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) to support biodiversity conservation and the sustainability of natural habitats. As part of this collaboration, UAEU will sponsor five student research projects in partnership with IFHC, underscoring the university’s dedication to fostering environmental stewardship and research excellence.

The university also announced the second cycle of the Postdoctoral Fellowship in Climate Action, aimed at strengthening applied research in critical areas such as renewable energy, carbon capture, and climate economics.

The fellowship has been expanded to include emerging fields such as climate-resilient agriculture, water sustainability, green technologies, and nature-based solutions, reflecting UAEU’s holistic approach to addressing climate challenges.

Additionally, the newly established Desert Environment Research Centre at UAEU announced a strategic partnership with the EAD to jointly address the most pressing environmental and sustainability issues facing desert ecosystems.

The university hosted an insightful panel discussion titled “Greening the Future,” which explored the vital role of universities as drivers of environmental transformation through integrating sustainability into curricula, fostering green campuses, and promoting innovation-led climate action.

In collaboration with the EAD, Tadweer, and Al Ain Zoo, UAEU also organised a stakeholder panel emphasising the importance of cross-sector partnerships in supporting environmental sustainability, ecosystem restoration, and climate resilience.

At its booth within the Innovation and Patents Exhibition, UAEU showcased a range of patents and applied innovations developed by its researchers and students. A short film titled “From the Wisdom of the Desert to Global Innovation” was screened, celebrating UAEU’s legacy in environmental stewardship and its pioneering research contributions to climate action.

To inspire and empower young innovators, UAEU organised a 3-Minute Student Research Presentation Competition under the Plant the Emirates SDG Research Programme, aimed at enhancing students’ green innovation and presentation skills.

Additionally, UAEU students participated in the Youth Storytelling Session titled “From Voices to Movement – Youth, Community, Heritage & Indigenous Wisdom,” sharing their ideas and passion for sustainability alongside peers from other organisations.

As part of the launch of the strategic partnership between the UAEU Desert Environment Research Centre and the EAD, a joint panel discussion titled “Beyond the Dunes” was held, bringing together experts to discuss the future of desert ecosystem research and conservation.

