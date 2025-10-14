Tadweer Group launches 'Eco Champions 2025' campaign

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has launched “Eco Champions 2025,” a nationwide initiative engaging universities across the UAE to promote environmental awareness and inspire youth to support the country’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

The roadshow will run throughout October, visiting educational institutions in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Dubai and Fujairah.

The programme promotes the four Rs – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover through interactive workshops, educational activities, and sessions on waste management and the circular economy. Activities include a ‘Waste Sorting’ challenge and a ‘From Waste to Resource’ demonstration, illustrating how everyday materials can be recycled and transformed into practical new products.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, emphasised that youth engagement is key to building a sustainable future. "This initiative also reminds us that waste is not a challenge, but a resource full of potential. By empowering youth to act responsibly and creatively, we are nurturing a culture that values sustainability and positive change.”

Building on Tadweer Group’s strong record in community engagement, Eco Champions continues the momentum of the organisation’s recognition at the GovMedia Awards 2025. Tadweer Group received the UAE Campaign of the Year – Environment award for its National Day Schools Sustainability Campaign, which promoted environmental awareness among students across the UAE.