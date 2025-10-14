Sharjah Arabic Language Academy highlights global initiatives in Riyadh

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Arabic Language Academy (ALA) participated in the fourth session of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language - KSGAAL, hosted by the Saudi capital, Riyadh, over three days under the title “Global Lexicography: Experiences, Efforts, and Prospects.”

The conference brought together leading linguists, and heads of academies and institutions dedicated to the Arabic language from across the Arab world.

The conference hosted Dr. Mohamed Safi Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Academy, in a dialogue session titled "Linguistic Academies and Institutions: Projects and Initiatives." Representatives from the King Salman International Academy for the Arabic Language, Mohamed bin Zayed University for the Humanities, the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo, the Arabisation Coordination Office, the Higher Council for the Arabic Language in Algeria, and the Iraqi Scientific Academy also participated.

The session featured in-depth discussions on the Arabic lexicography industry, during which speakers reviewed the experiences of linguistic academies and institutions in developing the lexicographic industry, and highlighted the most prominent initiatives they have launched to support linguistic research and enhance the presence of Arabic in various fields of knowledge.

The interventions also addressed the challenges facing institutional linguistic work and explored ways to unify efforts among Arab academies in developing linguistic and lexical tools that keep pace with global scientific and technological advancements.

Speaking during the session, Dr. Mosteghanemi reviewed the achievements of the "GPT Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language" project, launched by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as part of His Highness's ongoing efforts to enhance the status of the Arabic language and serve it with the advanced technologies witnessed in the modern era.

Al Mostghanemi pointed out that the project represents a qualitative leap in Arabic lexicography, as it combines AI with historical linguistic studies, enabling access to vast language resources and digital tools for writing, reading, and generating visual content. The dictionary also features continuous updates through cooperation between the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy and the Emirates Centre for Research and Studies.

Dr. Al Mostghanemi spoke about the Sharjah Award for Linguistic and Lexical Studies, launched by the Academy with the support of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, emphasising that it is a pioneering research platform that encourages specialised studies in linguistics and lexicography.

He explained that the award, presented annually in the fields of linguistic and lexical research, has significantly enriched the Arabic library with groundbreaking studies and advanced linguistic scholarship.