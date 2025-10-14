Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition concludes in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah concluded on Sunday with resounding success, cementing its position as the region’s premier event for the fragrance industry.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 10-day exhibition achieved a record 50 percent growth in participation over the previous year, featuring over 150 exhibitors representing 500 prominent brands alongside major local, regional, and global fragrance companies.

It attracted substantial international participation with brands from key countries including Türkiye, China, and India, along with a notable presence from Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre, said the exhibition’s exceptional growth is a testament to the strong trust regional and global companies place in Sharjah’s trade fairs, which have positioned the emirate as a leading economic destination.

“Expo Centre Sharjah continues to play its role as a global business platform by providing an ideal environment for establishing strategic partnerships and market expansion opportunities. It continues to empower SMEs and entrepreneurs, the driving force of the perfume and oud sector, by enabling them to connect, grow, and compete on an international scale,” he added.

