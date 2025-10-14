ADAFSA showcases projects, services at Al Dhafra Date Festival and Auction

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) will participate in the fourth edition of the Al Dhafra Date Festival and Auction, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority from 17th to 26th October in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region.

Through its participation, ADAFSA aims to raise public awareness of its services for farmers and livestock breeders, and to highlight its role in supporting the agricultural sector, particularly palm cultivation and date production across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The authority also seeks to educate the community on the importance of palm trees and best practices for their care by promoting Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs).

ADAFSA will host a dedicated pavilion at the festival to showcase its projects and services, distribute educational materials, and organise activities, including virtual workshops on good agricultural practices for palm tree and date care.

It will promote the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, encouraging farmers and livestock breeders to register. The authority will also introduce visitors to newly launched economic activities available on Abu Dhabi farms, focusing on those suited to the Al Dhafra region. Farm owners who have adopted these initiatives will share their experiences with festival visitors.

Furthermore, ADAFSA will present the Livestock Holding Index, which supports animal production development by tracking inputs and outputs across livestock farms. It will also raise awareness of local date varieties and educate visitors about major agricultural pests affecting palm trees and methods of prevention.

ADAFSA's participation in this national event reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to advancing the agricultural sector and preserving Emirati heritage. The festival embodies the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy continues to guide efforts to preserve agricultural heritage, particularly the palm tree.