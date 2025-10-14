UAE strategy integrates cybersecurity with AI: Mohamed Al Kuwaiti

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government, said that the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy adopts a comprehensive approach that enables seamless integration with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. He noted that the new national standards and policies form a roadmap for AI-driven government digital transformation.

In remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Annual Meetings of Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity, which opened today in Dubai, Al Kuwaiti noted that the UAE’s ongoing investment in AI and cybersecurity underscores its commitment to advancing digital infrastructure capable of addressing emerging challenges.

He highlighted that the UAE ranked first globally across all categories of the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global AI in Cybersecurity Index, attributing this achievement to the country’s forward-looking vision, strategic investments in advanced technologies, and continuous efforts to train national talent and establish international partnerships in this vital field.

Al Kuwaiti confirmed the UAE has recently repelled several cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure amid geopolitical developments, stressing that highly capable national systems and specialised teams successfully mitigated these threats.

He pointed out that the UAE faces nearly 150,000 cyberattacks daily, with the number surging beyond 300,000 during times of global or regional instability. He said that all incidents are managed under a highly developed national framework aligned with the best global cybersecurity practices.

Al Kuwaiti cautioned against the irresponsible use of AI technologies, stressing that such practices could undermine data protection and enable cyber intrusions. He highlighted that technological advancements have resulted in new threats such as deepfakes and online manipulation, which are increasingly exploited in information and cyber warfare.