UAE showcases sustainable transition experience at 'Egypt Energy & FIREX 2025'

CAIRO, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, is showcasing its pioneering experience in transitioning to clean and sustainable energy and developing smart, integrated infrastructure during its participation in the 34th edition of the Egypt Energy Exhibition, held in conjunction with the 5th edition of FIREX Egypt 2025, in Cairo from 14th to 16th October.

The UAE’s participation underscores its commitment to strengthening regional and international partnerships, sharing expertise in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, and highlighting its achievements in balancing economic growth with environmental preservation.

The ministry is focusing on presenting the role of modern technologies, artificial intelligence, and sustainable financing in accelerating the global energy transition and supporting international efforts to achieve climate neutrality.

The UAE is also highlighting its national strategies for sustainable transformation, most notably the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050. These represent a major leap in the clean energy sector and outline the framework for sustainable development and the green economy, both fundamental pillars for achieving future goals and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in sustainable energy.

This presence reaffirms the UAE’s status as one of the world’s leading destinations in adopting clean energy solutions and infrastructure innovation. It supports the achievement of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and reinforces the country’s role as an active partner in shaping the future of sustainable energy on a global scale.

