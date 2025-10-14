'Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship' launches 'The Authority at Your Service' initiative

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has launched "The Authority at Your Service” on the sidelines of its participation in GITEX Global 2025.

The first phase of the initiative provides an easy payment plan that allows customers holding credit cards issued by 10 local banks across the UAE to pay service fees of the authority in instalments.

Payments can be made in flexible instalments according to each bank’s terms and conditions, with a zero percent profit rate. Customers are eligible for the plan when the total service fee is AED500 or more, with repayment periods ranging from three to 12 months, depending on their preference and the agreement between the Authority and the bank.

Credit card holders may apply for the easy payment plan by contacting their bank’s call centre, using its digital service channels, or through direct instalment options available for Visa cardholders.

A total of 10 local banks and financial institutions, in addition to Visa International, are participating in the initiative. These banks include: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, RAKBANK, and Commercial International Bank.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Authority, explained that this initiative is part of the authority’s plans to adopt innovative financial solutions that keep pace with technological advancements and achieve the highest standards of efficiency and transparency.

He added that the initiative enables customers to better manage their financial commitments and supports the objectives of the Year of Community 2025 by offering facilitated payment solutions that ease financial burdens, enhance quality of life, and promote customer happiness and satisfaction.

Al Khaili noted that the initiative also supports the Authority’s strategic objectives, reinforces its commitment to customer-centric services, and contributes to making the customer experience easier, more seamless, and more positive across all service channels.

Major General Ahmed Mayouf Al Amri, Acting Director-General of Support Services at the Authority, explained that the authority will provide customers with the option to pay service fees in instalments in a manner that aligns with their financial commitments, in line with the authority’s vision that flexible and innovative payment options contribute to improving quality of life.