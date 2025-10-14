Abu Dhabi unveils world’s first AI public servant at GITEX Global 2025

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi unveiled the world’s first AutoGov function with the latest version of TAMM today at GITEX Global 2025.

AutoGov introduces a groundbreaking model of proactive government services, automatically managing recurring tasks such as licence renewals, utility payments, and healthcare appointments.

The TAMM AutoGov function launch takes service delivery to the next level, marking a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey to becoming the world’s first AI-native government, representing the next generation of integrated intelligent service delivery. It can automatically manage recurring services, with users having the ability to set preferences, customise automation, and trust that services will happen seamlessly and securely.

This complements the capabilities of the TAMM AI Assistant, enabling a unique, intuitive, seamless delivery of over 1,100 public and private services on a single digital platform. TAMM AI Assistant provides smart, contextual, and proactive support, can complete many services on the customer’s behalf — enhancing both personalisation and proactivity across every user journey.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), said, “The launch of TAMM AutoGov is truly transformative, redefining what government means in people’s lives. Here, the government is no longer reactive. It’s a partner that is intelligent, human-centred, and present at the moments that matter most. With the world’s first transactional AI public servant, Abu Dhabi is showing the world what anticipatory government looks like.”

The public will be able to experience TAMM as a proactive companion with AI managing entire user journeys across the platform, with several new functions launched, in addition to TAMM AutoGov.

AI Vision and Smart Guide simplify complex processes with step-by-step spoken and visual cues, real-time document scanning, and error-free submissions. Translator and voice-enabled services make interactions inclusive, enabling hands-free navigation in both Arabic and English.

Through personalised dashboards, people are reminded of upcoming tasks, deadlines, and insights tailored to their lives. Together, they transform interactions that once took hours into seamless experiences completed in moments.

Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM, said, “These new TAMM features redefine what government means in daily life. We’re moving away from one-off transactions to intelligent journeys that adapt to each person’s needs. People can focus on their families, their work, and their ambitions, knowing that government is working quietly in the background for them. This is the true promise of an AI public servant: to give people back time and peace of mind.”

Beyond automation, TAMM is introducing new ways for people to connect with government that feel more human, accessible, and participatory. TAMM Spaces has been expanded to include three new hubs - Family, Mobility, and Sahatna (health) - each designed around life’s milestones and daily needs.

From managing medical records and school updates to planning transport and engaging with local communities, these hubs organise essential services around real-life experiences rather than government structures.

TAMM Hologram will also be rolled out across the emirate, reimagining face-to-face interaction through mobile pods that will allow citizens and residents to be instantly connected with a live government agent. Through hologram technology, these agents will be able to provide face-to-face personalised support in both Arabic and English in real time.

TAMM by You is also a new collaborative feature that will be introduced, allowing residents to propose, vote, and shape the future of services in line with Abu Dhabi’s Year of Community.

Saeed Al Mulla, Director-General at DGE, said, “These enhancements to TAMM are all about bringing government closer to the rhythms of everyday life. At its heart, what we are working to achieve is an effortless government, one that makes life simpler and more connected to the communities we serve. It is about knowing that support is always within reach, that government listens to daily needs, and that services adapt to the moments that matter most.”

TAMM continues to grow its ecosystem, now integrating over 1,100 services from over 90 public and private partners. This year, new partnerships include ADX, Comera, and Wio Bank, as well as first-time services with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and SAAED.

These new integrations will allow users to complete end-to-end transactions with private sector partners directly within the app.

The unveiling of TAMM AutoGov in this latest update to the emirate’s super app at GITEX Global 2025 marks a critical milestone as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027.

With the world’s first AI public servant at its heart, Abu Dhabi is setting a new global benchmark in digital government, empowering people with confidence that every interaction will be seamless, inclusive, and designed around their lives.

