Sultan Al Neyadi attends Uganda’s Independence Day celebrations

KAMPALA, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, attended the 63rd Uganda Independence Day Anniversary celebrations, held in the capital, Kampala.

During the ceremony, Dr. Al Neyadi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the Republic of Uganda, along with his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for Uganda and its people.

Dr. Al Neyadi underscored the strength of UAE-Uganda relations, highlighting the steady growth in bilateral cooperation across various sectors in ways that advance shared development goals and mutual interests.

The ceremony was attended by Abdullah Hassan Obaid Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Uganda, along with several senior officials, heads of participating delegations, and representatives of various countries.

As part of his visit, Dr. Al Neyadi, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, took part in the "AFRO-Arab Youth Council" conference, held under the theme “Amplifying Youth Voices for Peace, Unity and Prosperity.”

He said that the UAE’s participation in the conference underscores its commitment to deepening cooperation with Uganda and creating new opportunities that empower youth and promote sustainable community growth.