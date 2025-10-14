FNC Speaker discusses strengthening relations with Guatemalan Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Jorge Rafael Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening ties in areas such as energy, renewable energy, food security and artificial intelligence, while underlining the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing relations between the two nations.

Ghobash emphasised that the UAE–Guatemala relations continue to strengthen, driven by the shared commitment of both leaderships to advancing cooperation.

Ambassador Ruiz said Guatemala is keen to develop cooperation with the UAE across economic, investment, tourism, innovation and renewable energy sectors. He praised the growing parliamentary cooperation and stressed the importance of continued dialogue and mutual visits to strengthen coordination.