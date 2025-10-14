G42 to launch sovereign AI cloud in France

DUBAI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE artificial intelligence company G42 is set to launch its sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) cloud in France within the coming months, a key step in its plan to expand globally and boost international supercomputing capabilities.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, Talal Al Kaissi, Executive Vice President – Chief Partnerships Officer and Government Affairs at G42, said the France-based project is being implemented under the “AI Factories Antennas”, which aims to build AI supercomputers across several European countries.

He noted that Core42, a subsidiary of the group, has already deployed advanced infrastructure in the city of Grenoble in southern France to operate the AI cloud.

Al Kaissi added that G42 and its subsidiaries are deploying advanced computing infrastructure in five locations across the United States, alongside projects in France, Africa, and Southeast Asia. He also pointed to upcoming initiatives in the coming months in Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, reflecting the growing international demand for G42’s AI and supercomputing solutions.