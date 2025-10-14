UAE cements its position as regional, global hub for marine sports

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, affirmed that the upcoming phase will see participation in various Arab, Gulf and international championships, including Formula and jet-ski races as well as modern sailing, alongside expanding international engagement.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) today on the occasion of setting the arrangements for the new season, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said that the unwavering support of the leadership forms the solid foundation for the progress of marine sports in the UAE.

He noted that the achievements at both local and international levels are the result of a comprehensive vision that invests in people and empowers them to excel and represent the nation in global arenas.

He explained that, thanks to the leadership’s support, the UAE has cemented its place as a regional and global hub for marine sports and a platform for nurturing champions and talents, enabling clubs and federations to implement long-term development plans that have strengthened the country’s presence in international competitions and established its reputation as a source of creativity and sporting excellence.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan highlighted the efforts of marine sports clubs and their strong ability to compete in top Formula championships through organised work and modern preparation programmes focusing on developing national talent. He emphasised that the results achieved by the teams, particularly Team Abu Dhabi, demonstrate that Emiratis possess the capability to compete with the best racers worldwide and achieve success.

He noted that investing in youth represents a cornerstone of the federation’s future vision, focusing on training skilled, knowledgeable and experienced young Emirati professionals to lead the sport in the coming years and gain leadership and technical expertise to ensure the sustainability of the UAE’s achievements in this field.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan described heritage championships as the soul of marine sports in the UAE, as they connect generations with their roots, strengthen national identity and preserve the traditions of forefathers while instilling in young people a love for the sea, perseverance and determination.

Regarding the “Al Nokhitha Abu Dhabi” programme, he said it stands as a successful model for preparing the next generation, combining education with practical training through innovative methods to graduate qualified captains who embody leadership and responsibility.

He stressed that this initiative reflects the UAE’s ongoing journey of excellence and innovation in marine sports, inspired by the leadership’s vision and the spirit of teamwork to raise the nation’s name high and reinforce its global leadership in marine sports.